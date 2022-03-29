Advertisement

Crews respond to structure fire

Crews say the fire is in the 800 block of County Road 18.
Crews say the fire is in the 800 block of County Road 18.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire along County Road 18, also known as Solida Road.

The Fayette Township Fire Department says it has requested help from the Village of South Point Fire department, the Chesapeake Fire Department and the Eastern Lawrence County Tanker Taskforce.

They say the fire is located along a private drive in the 865 block of County Road 18.

Lawrence County dispatchers say everyone had made it out of the house before crews were on scene.

There’s no word on if there were any injuries or how the fire started.

First Warning Forecast