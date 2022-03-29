Crews respond to structure fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews are on the scene of a house fire along County Road 18, also known as Solida Road.

The Fayette Township Fire Department says it has requested help from the Village of South Point Fire department, the Chesapeake Fire Department and the Eastern Lawrence County Tanker Taskforce.

They say the fire is located along a private drive in the 865 block of County Road 18.

Lawrence County dispatchers say everyone had made it out of the house before crews were on scene.

There’s no word on if there were any injuries or how the fire started.

