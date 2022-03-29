Advertisement

Deputies investigating report of abduction

MGN
MGN(Staff)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating reports of a possible abduction, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office confirms Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office is on scene in the 5200 block of Starling Drive in Rand gathering information.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspected vehicle is a black minivan.

The call came in around 11:30 a.m., dispatchers report.

Based on the 911 call, a women was picked up and put in the van.

Further information has not been released.

