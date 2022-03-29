Advertisement

Foo Fighters cancel tour in light of drummer’s death

Colombian officials released a preliminary toxicology report of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday. (CNN/Getty/SergeyRocks/youtube)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News/AP) – Foo Fighters announced Tuesday the cancellation of all upcoming tour dates in light of the recent death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

“We’re sorry for and share in the disappointment that we won’t be seeing one another as planned,” the band said in a statement. “Instead, let’s take this time to grieve, to heal, to pull our loved ones close, and to appreciate all the music and memories we’ve made together.”

Hawkins, 50, died Friday while on tour with Foo Fighters in South America.

Colombia’s Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Saturday saying toxicological tests on urine from Hawkins’ body preliminarily found 10 psychoactive substances and medicines, including marijuana, opioids, tricyclic antidepressants and benzodiazepines.

It did not provide a cause of death and investigations are continuing.

Foo Fighters had been scheduled to play at a festival in Bogota, Colombia, on Friday night. Hawkins’ final concert was Sunday at another festival in San Isidro, Argentina.

The Bogota municipal government issued a statement Saturday that the city’s emergency center had received a report of a patient with “chest pain” and sent an ambulance, though a private ambulance had already arrived at the hotel in northern Bogota.

Health workers tried to revive him but were unable to do so.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

