Haydn in the Hills with Huntington Symphony Orchestra

Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Like the rolling hills of West Virginia, Haydn was inspired by the hills of the Burgenland in Austria.
Come and hear your Huntington Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in “Haydn in the Hills!” at Spring Valley High School.
They have a varied program including one of his most famous works, the Trumpet Concerto, a beautiful mass, featuring the Huntington Symphony Chorus and guest soloists, and his stirring Symphony No. 6 “Le Matin.”
The concert is Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Spring Valley High School.