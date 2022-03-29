Advertisement

Haydn in the Hills with Huntington Symphony Orchestra
By Josie Fletcher
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Like the rolling hills of West Virginia, Haydn was inspired by the hills of the Burgenland in Austria.

Come and hear your Huntington Symphony Orchestra and Chorus in “Haydn in the Hills!” at Spring Valley High School.

They have a varied program including one of his most famous works, the Trumpet Concerto, a beautiful mass, featuring the Huntington Symphony Chorus and guest soloists, and his stirring Symphony No. 6 “Le Matin.”

The concert is Saturday, April 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Spring Valley High School.

Click here to buy tickets.

Carline Waugh is a Jamaican-born soprano acclaimed for her ability to mesmerize audiences. This...
Carline Waugh is a Jamaican-born soprano acclaimed for her ability to mesmerize audiences. This powerful singing actor performs throughout the USA, Italy, Russia, her homeland of Jamaica and other parts of the world singing solo recitals, opera, and oratorio. She now serves Marshall University in West Virginia as Assistant Professor of Voice.(wsaz)
Since moving to Baltimore in 2016 from his hometown in Herndon, Virginia, Ross Tamaccio has...
Since moving to Baltimore in 2016 from his hometown in Herndon, Virginia, Ross Tamaccio has enjoyed an emerging career as a solo and ensemble singer in the Maryland/DC area and throughout the country. He currently studies with Elizabeth Daniels.(wsaz)
Stanley Workman is a native of Portsmouth, Ohio. Workman received his Bachelor of Music degree...
Stanley Workman is a native of Portsmouth, Ohio. Workman received his Bachelor of Music degree from Kent State University, and Master of Music degree from Memphis State University, both in Vocal Performance. He is the Artistic Director of the Vern Riffe Center for the Arts at Shawnee State University, Assistant Professor of Vocal and Choral Activities, and music director of the SSU Musical Theater program.(wsaz)
Leah Heater is a Mezzo-Soprano.
Leah Heater is a Mezzo-Soprano.(wsaz)

