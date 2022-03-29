Herd starts spring drills

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On a chilly late March afternoon, the Marshall football team began 2022 spring drills in the friendly and warmer confines of the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Complex. They had their first of 15 practices on the same day that head coach Charles Huff announced updates to his coaching and support staff.

Clint Trickett is now the program’s Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach and his 2021 job of Passing Game Coordinator/Wide Receivers Coach has been filled by Jovon Bouknight.

Bill Legg’s title will now be Associate Head Coach/Tight Ends Coach, while Linebackers Coach Shannon Morrison has added Assistant Head Coach to his title.

Johnathan Galante joins Marshall as its new Special Teams Coordinator and Chevis Jackson will coach the Thundering Herd’s cornerbacks.

Joining Ben Ashford’s strength and conditioning staff this season will be Wil Rankin and Scottie Ethington.

Marc Votteler has taken over as MU’s new General Manager and Katelyn Lambert will be the Herd’s Director of On-Campus Recruiting.

Scott Fahey and Edmund Kugbila have joined the program as Offensive Graduate Assistants, while Quentin Hall and Dalton Williams have done the same for the Herd’s Offensive Quality Control unit. Former player Mark Shaver has joined the Thundering Herd in the Defensive Quality Control area.

“I’m extremely excited about these new additions to our organization,” said Huff. “One of the most critical parts of any successful program is hiring the right personnel. The pieces that we have added will help our organization continue to close the gap. These individuals fully understand the Marshall Family and this community’s landscape and we all are excited to start this upcoming season!”

