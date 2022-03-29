Advertisement

Trial underway for man accused of injuring 4 juveniles in road rage incident

The charges are in connection with an incident that sent a car with four juveniles crashing...
The charges are in connection with an incident that sent a car with four juveniles crashing into a house.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A jury was selected Tuesday in the trial of a man accused of four counts of malicious wounding, and opening statements were heard. The charges are in connection with a road rage incident that sent a car with four juveniles crashing into a home in 2019.

For our previous coverage, click or tap here.

Joshua Chaney entered a not guilty plea to the charges and has been waiting more than three years for his case to go to trial. After Tuesday morning jury interviews, five men and seven women began hearing open arguments and testimony.

The prosecution claims that around 9 p.m. on Jan. 8, 2019, Chaney began chasing the car of juveniles while driving his Dodge truck. Chaney rear-ended the car with the juveniles, sending it into a spin and crashing into a house on state Route 214 in Sumerco. All four juveniles were injured, including one seriously.

Lincoln County Prosecutor Jack Stephens said in opening arguments that the incident could have been avoided but only one person could make that decision.

The defense abstained from making an opening statement. The trial is expected to last the rest of the week.

