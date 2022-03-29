Advertisement

Ky. Senate passes charter school bill, Beshear expected to veto

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The state Senate gave final passage to a controversial charter school bill.

House Bill 9 passed 22 to 14. It now goes to the governor’s desk.

The measure provides a permanent funding mechanism for charter schools, would give smaller school districts the final say on applications and require charter schools to be established in Louisville and northern Kentucky as a pilot project.

Governor Beshear has said he would veto any charter school bill.

Lawmakers still have time to override the veto.

There is zero margin in the House, where it passed last week with just 51 votes.

