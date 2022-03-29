Advertisement

Man dies after head-on crash along Route 10

(25 News/Heart of Illinois ABC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday afternoon following a head-on crash along Route 10, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident involving two vehicles happened in the 5300 block of Route 10.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a driver heading south crossed the center line, hitting another vehicle head-on.

James E Adkins, 62, of the Kiahsville’s area of Wayne county, died on impact, deputies say.

The driver in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries to their leg, neck and back.

No further information has been released.

