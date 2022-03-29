New fire stations, pedestrian safety discussed by City Council

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – New fire stations are coming to the city of Huntington, as well as some expected improvements to pedestrian safety.

Nearly eight years in the making, a new fire station soon will be under construction at the corner of 9th Avenue and 20th Street.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, officials announced that all the prep work, including environmental testing and designing the station, is done. Construction is the next step.

The resolution heard by City Council will allow Mayor Steve Williams to enter into a construction contract. The total cost of the project comes to more than $4.9 million.

The city hopes to begin construction this summer and estimates it will take a year to build. Another new fire station is in the early planning stages for the Westmoreland neighborhood of the city.

In other business during Monday night’s meeting, city leaders discussed how a change could be coming along a busy road by Marshall University’s campus in order to improve pedestrian safety.

Council heard the first reading of a resolution to put a crosswalk on 20th Street between 3rd and 5th avenues.

That’s between Joan C. Edwards Stadium and the campus recreation center.

Public Works Director Jim Insco said the plan, includes a 40-foot median in the middle of the turn lane featuring greenery. The project is expected to cost more than $150,000.

City officials say it’s all about making the road safer. The resolution goes to another reading at council in two weeks. If it passes there, the new crosswalk would be put in within 60 days.

