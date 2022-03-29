New tech helping working parents

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For working parents, the thought of going back to a pre-pandemic work routine and spending time away from families and children can be worrisome.

A new video-calling device designed to help working parents’ and loved one’s boned with their children while miles apart is here to help.

Lifestyle expert Bobbie Thomas joined Susan on Studio 3 to share tips for how busy parents can stay connected to their kids.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.