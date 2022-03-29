Officials call Huntington High School threat a hoax; student criminally charged

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A 17-year-old high school student is being criminally charged after admitting to posting a fake threat on social media about another student having a gun at school.

Huntington Police officers responded to assist the Police Department’s school resource officer at Huntington High at 7:26 a.m. Tuesday when Cabell County 911 received a call that a student had a gun inside the school.

“It’s basically a false emergency, which will be dealt with in a very serious manner both from a legal and school disciplinary consequences,” said Huntington High School Principal Dan Gleason.

The school was placed on lockdown while officers investigated the legitimacy of any threat. It was determined that a student posted a picture on social media with a caption claiming that another student had a firearm on campus.

“The information travels so quickly, and a lot of times it travels in among groups we don’t see. Eventually if it’s a closed social media channel that we’re not able to see publicly, it takes some time for us to even know what the chatter is about,” said Jedd Flowers, the communication director for Cabell County Schools.

The student who published the social media post admitted it was a hoax and has been arrested and charged with threats of terrorist acts. The lockdown was lifted, and the school day continued on a regular schedule.

Flowers says they are using this situation to warn students to think, before they post anything on social media, because once it is posted, it’s around forever.

“Students need to understand that they are entering into real legal territory when they make threats or make accusations of threats on social media. It’s very serious business,” he said.

He says school leaders have been having discussions for years about the dangers of social media and what is appropriate and what is not.

“You’re affecting thousands of people, which that school community is thousands of people up there. It’s very, very important that you’re careful about what you say on social media as far as threats or danger or that sort of thing,” Flowers said.

He says they want to make sure students know, that kind of threat is not acceptable.

“I think it is a lesson going through this situation with social media and the dangers of social media. It’s an unfortunate lesson, though, because it has serious consequences,” Flowers said.

At no time during Tuesday morning’s investigation did officers find evidence to believe any students or staff were in danger, the Huntington Police Department reports.

