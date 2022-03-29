Officials call Huntington High School threat a hoax

UPDATE 3/29/2022 8:50 a.m.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A threat posted on social media mentioning Huntington High School was a hoax, according to the Huntington Police Department.

According to Cabell County Schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers, the student mentioned in the social media post was wrongfully accused.

Deputy Chief Phil Watkins says no one was hurt due to the fake social media threat.

Watkins does report one juvenile is still in custody.

The school was placed on lockdown while police investigated the threat, but that lockdown order has seen been lifted.

Flowers says the school day will continue on a regular schedule.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Cabell County Schools spokesperson tells WSAZ one person is in custody and Huntington High School was on a brief lockdown after a threat.

Cabell County dispatchers tell us a call came in at 7:25 Tuesday morning, and that Huntington police are on the scene.

We are working to learn details about the threat, and who is in custody.

Cabell County schools spokesperson Jedd Flowers says the lockdown began at 7:56 a.m. out of abundance of caution. Flowers says the lockdown was lifted at 8:25 a.m. Tuesday, and Huntington police officers are investigating the threat.

Keep checking on WSAZ.com for updates.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.