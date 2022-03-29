Oscar Tshiebwe tabbed Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Following an historic season-long performance on the hardwood in 2021-22, Kentucky men’s basketball junior forward Oscar Tshiebwe made history again on Tuesday. Tshiebwe became the first Kentucky player and the first player from the Southeastern Conference to earn National Player of the Year honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He was also tabbed the Pete Newell Big Man of the Year.

“First of all, I want to thank God for everything that he has done for me and my family,” Tshiebwe said. “I want to also thank my coaches, the UK staff and most importantly my teammates for helping me to get to where I am today. I also want to thank the Big Blue Nation for your support. I’m very grateful for everything. God bless.”

Tshiebwe is the second UK player to earn the Pete Newell award as Anthony Davis also captured the distinction in 2012. He is the second player coached by John Calipari to earn NABC Player of the Year honors as Marcus Camby was the selection in 1996 when Calipari was the coach at UMass.

“The things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years,” Calipari said. “Let me say this again, the things that he’s done haven’t been done for 50 years. He plays his heart out and finds ways to impact every game. I’m proud of him, and it’s not only on the court. He’s so thankful and faith-based and he’s a joy to coach.”

The NABC has honored the nation’s best player dating back to 1975. The NABC has awarded a Big Man of the Year every season since 2000.

