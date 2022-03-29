Road slip repairs underway in Lincoln County after concerns voiced to WSAZ

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Monday, WSAZ shared concerns drivers in one community have during their daily commute due to a major road slip in their neighborhood.

Neighbors say part of Upper Mud River Road in Lincoln County started slipping two to three years ago and has only gotten worse over time.

WSAZ reached out to the West Virginia Department of Highways to get answers on what is being done to fix the road, and officials say a permanent fix is now underway.

The sound of construction along Upper Mud River Road is a sound that neighbors say they’ve been waiting on for years.

“It’s just like opening up a Christmas gift, it seems like. We’re getting our road fixed,” Victoria Hudson said.

“This is gonna take the worry not only off the neighbors right around me here, but off from everybody that travels this road,” Roger Justice said.

On Monday, WSAZ introduced you to both Justice and Hudson.

They say a road slip along this stretch has only gotten worse over time.

“You’re laying in the bed at night and you wonder if someone’s gonna get hurt or you’re gonna get up the next morning to go out and find a car lying over the hill or something, and that really bothers me,” Justice said.

“About like three years ago or something they came out and just patched it,” Hudson told WSAZ nearly a week ago.

Hudson says following that temporary fix years ago, she’s tried to reach out to DOH multiple times -- asking for clarity on when a permanent fix will be underway. However, she says she hasn’t been able to get a clear answer.

So, another neighbor reached out to WSAZ asking for help.

On March 15, WSAZ reached out to a DOH spokesperson by email to find out what was being done to fix the road.

A few hours later, we received a reply saying the slide is “one of multiple slides being repaired this spring … the estimated schedule for the on-the-ground work to begin on this one is within three weeks.”

This week, WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok reached back out to see if crews were still on schedule to start working toward a permanent fix.

A DOH spokesperson said crews would begin work Tuesday.

“It looks like progress,” Hudson said. “I think we can be at ease now that we can travel this road and not have any fear that we’re gonna slip over the mountain or go in the creek.”

WSAZ asked a DOH worker onsite how long crews will be out working on the fix. He says he’s guessing about two weeks.

