Rollover crash involving 18-wheeler hauling coal reported in Delbarton

The rollover crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.
The rollover crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday.(Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An 18-wheeler hauling coal overturned Tuesday morning, trapping the driver, the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department reports.

The accident happened Tuesday around 5:15 a.m. at the Miner Mountain/State Route 65 intersection, officials say.

Extrication efforts lasted over an hour with members utilizing hydraulic extrication tools, a reciprocating saw, and an air chisel to free the trapped driver.

The driver was transported to Pikeville Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Fletcher’s Wrecker Service took possession of the semi-truck and the unoccupied vehicle that was also involved in the collision.

The road was reopened just before 8:30 a.m.

The incident is currently under investigation by the West Virginia Department of Transportation and the Mingo County Sheriff’s office.

