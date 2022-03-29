HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Spring Fever Warning

A drab and dull Tuesday featured lots of clouds and cooler than normal temperatures. The early morning chill had readings in the 20s for a second straight morning with the earlier of blooming ornamental and fruit bearing trees having to fend for themselves in order to retain their spring beauty. Meanwhile afternoon highs struggled to make 50 degrees at a time of year when we normally hit 60.

But that’s about to change as warming and at times howling southwest winds arrive in time for the warmest day of the year on Wednesday. Highs will soar to 80 degrees or better with the adage the stronger the breeze the higher the temperature in spring.

Wednesday’s warmth will be accompanied by a bounty of sunshine as for the first time it is worth noting you can get a good sunburn at this time of year. Tree pollens will also be on the increase in response to the warmth of spring.

By early Thursday a few waves of showers and even a rumble of thunder will be crossing the region in advance of an arriving cold front. Now while a few hours of rain are likely on Thursday, the scattered nature of the rain will portend well for construction workers and early season landscapers. Highs will back off to near 70.

Behind the rain starting Friday through the weekend a much chillier air mass willa rrive as daytime highs hover in the 50s and overnight lows back off to the 30s.

