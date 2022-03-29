Man arrested in gas station robbery; name released

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted gas station robbery in Huntington on Monday night.

The Huntington Police Department said the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Pantry in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road. That’s in the city’s Westmoreland community.

Later that night, HPD released that Michael Midkiff, 32, of Lincoln County, was found a few blocks away and arrested. Stolen property from the business was recovered, and Midkiff was charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say the suspect brandished a knife during the incident and ran from the scene.

