Man arrested in gas station robbery; name released

Man arrested in gas station robbery
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested in connection with an attempted gas station robbery in Huntington on Monday night.

The Huntington Police Department said the incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the Piedmont Pantry in the 4000 block of Piedmont Road. That’s in the city’s Westmoreland community.

Later that night, HPD released that Michael Midkiff, 32, of Lincoln County, was found a few blocks away and arrested. Stolen property from the business was recovered, and Midkiff was charged with first-degree robbery.

Police say the suspect brandished a knife during the incident and ran from the scene.

