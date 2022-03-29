Work set to begin next week on fixing landslide on Ohio Route 7

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Work is set to begin on a landslide repair project starting April 4 on state Route 7 in Lawrence County, the first of eight projects across District 9 aimed at keeping small landslides and rockslides from becoming larger issues.

“Landslides are one of the more unique road hazards we deal with in Southern Ohio and that’s where we see them happen the most,” said Matthew McGuire, the District 9 public information officer.

The project is located on state Route 7 North, between Tallow Ridge Road and Big Branch Road. One northbound lane of traffic will be maintained in that area throughout construction.

“Across the region, we have nearly 2,000 slides identified and being monitored. Most of those slides are minor and not an immediate hazard to a roadway but we also have some severe ones,” McGuire said. “Our goal is to maintain the roadway for the public to use and being able to capitalize on funding from Governor Dewine allows us to tackle the landslides and rockslides before they become big.”

Gov. DeWine said, “Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal, and waiting for these slips to worsen before taking action would mean longer road closures and longer detours for motorists and emergency personnel. This proactive approach to address landslides is a wise investment in the safety of our roads and the safety of our citizens.”

“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards, and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience of addressing them,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

Governor DeWine and Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in southern and eastern Ohio. These funds are part of the $333.4 million that Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

ODOT relies heavily on help from the public about slips, slides, and safety concerns. To report a concern, call the Ohio Department of Transportation or visit their website by clicking or tapping here .

