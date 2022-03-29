Advertisement

W.Va. Governor vetoes SB 729

Governor Justice vetoes bill and will call for a Special Session next month.(The Office of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday that he has vetoed Senate Bill 729, which was intended to create a self-sustaining loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority. This veto will call for a special session in April.

According to the Governor’s statement, the bill had several technical errors that would have made it nearly impossible to use the money appropriated to the EDA consistent with the intent of the bill.

Governor Justice plans to call a Special Session to fix these issues. This Special Session will be scheduled to coincide with April Legislative Interim Meetings so that additional costs do not have to be incurred.

“I plan to work with the Legislature to fix these technical errors and will add the bill to the Special Session call,” Gov. Justice said. “If the Legislature passes the bill during the Special Session, this important legislation will be fixed to allow for the proper transfer of monies.”

