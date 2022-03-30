3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle

LOUISA, Ky (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Wednesday after officers say they found three pounds of methamphetamine in a stolen vehicle she’s accused of driving.

According to the Louisa Police Department, Shelly Ann Collins, 33, of Louisville was detained after an officer noticed a vehicle that had been reported stolen last month.

Officers say Collins is formally from Louisa.

During the investigation, officers located three pounds of methamphetamine, four ounces of marijuana and one ounce of heroin along with scales and small baggies.

Collins was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property of $10,000 or more, trafficking in a controlled substance, persistent felony offender, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.