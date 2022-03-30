COVID-19 W.Va. | 29 additional cases, 128 new cases reported

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 30, 2022, there are currently 354 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 29 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,823 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 70-year old female from Fayette County, a 57-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old female from Upshur County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, and a 64-year old male from Wyoming County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are an 86-year old male from Lincoln County, an 84-year old female from Barbour County, a 72-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 51-year old male from Wood County, a 69-year old male from Kanawha County, an 85-year old female from Jefferson County, a 63-year old female from Barbour County, an 84-year old male from Gilmer County, an 84-year old male from Monroe County, an 87-year old male from Mingo County, an 83-year old female from Taylor County, a 95-year old male from Raleigh County, a 79-year old female from Boone County, an 85-year old female from Logan County, a 76-year old female from Pleasants County, a 90-year old male from Hancock County, an 84-year old male from Pendleton County, a 37-year old male from Wood County, a 51-year old female from Raleigh County, an 85-year old female from Hancock County, a 97-year old female from Fayette County, a 66-year old female from Monongalia County, and an 84-year old male from Raleigh County. These deaths range from January 2022 through March 2022, with one death occurring in December 2021.

As of Wednesday, 160 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 54 have been admitted to the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

As for pediatric COVID-19 patients, one is in the hospital and one has been admitted to the ICU.

According to the DHHR, 490,504 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

All of West Virginia’s 55 counties are color-coded green on the state’s County Alert System map, indicating low infection rates across the board.

There are currently 12,978 reported cases of the Delta COVID-19 variant and 1,888 reported cases of the Omicron variant.

Of the eligible population, 65 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 57 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

409,421 West Virginians have received a COVID-19 booster shot.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination; after the primary series, first booster shots are recommended for those 12 and older. Second booster shots for those age 50 and over that are 4 months or greater from their first booster have now been authorized by FDA and recommended by CDC, as well as for younger individuals over 12 years old with serious and chronic health conditions that lead to being considered moderately to severely immunocompromised. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (2), Berkeley (21), Boone (5), Braxton (5), Brooke (3), Cabell (16), Calhoun (0), Clay (2), Doddridge (2), Fayette (6), Gilmer (0), Grant (1), Greenbrier (9), Hampshire (4), Hancock (6), Hardy (2), Harrison (11), Jackson (2), Jefferson (15), Kanawha (13), Lewis (5), Lincoln (2), Logan (3), Marion (14), Marshall (3), Mason (2), McDowell (7), Mercer (19), Mineral (5), Mingo (16), Monongalia (25), Monroe (3), Morgan (5), Nicholas (7), Ohio (7), Pendleton (4), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (5), Putnam (11), Raleigh (16), Randolph (7), Ritchie (2), Roane (7), Summers (3), Taylor (3), Tucker (4), Tyler (0), Upshur (6), Wayne (0), Webster (6), Wetzel (7), Wirt (1), Wood (12), Wyoming (9). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

