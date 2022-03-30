Advertisement

Crews fighting multiple acre brush fire

Crews from three fire departments are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a large brush fire...
Crews from three fire departments are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a large brush fire near Scott Depot Road and Fletcher Road in Putnam County.(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews from three fire departments are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a large brush fire near Scott Depot Road and Fletcher Road.

Putnam County 911 dispatchers confirmed that information, saying the fire may have spread to an outbuilding. Multiple acres are said to be involved.

No injuries are reported at this time.

Crews from the Teays Valley, Poca and Winfield volunteer fire departments are on the scene.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

