Delinquent tax notices start going out April 1

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Property taxes are due by March 31 before they become delinquent.

Cabell County is now starting a new program to hopefully save people who are already delinquent save some money before more fees add up on the taxes.

Once personal property, business property, or real estate property taxes become delinquent, residents will receive a postcard reminding them their taxes are due.

The post cards are part of a new pilot program Cabell County is implementing.

The goal of the post cards is to save taxpayers some money on the fees that can quickly add up on delinquent taxes, like a $20 per line publication fee in May when unpaid taxes are printed in the newspaper.

“The taxes don’t go away, it just adds more fees, more late fees, more publication fees that mount up and people seem to get upset that those fees are added,” said Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle. “But this is all due to the constitution and the state law of how we collect tax.”

Zerkle says you won’t have to worry about that publication fee if you pay the delinquent taxes before April 30.

He says this gives some people the chance to get ahead of those fees as unforeseen events do happen.

“Sometimes [people] forget, sometimes there’s a death in the family and people are handling the affairs, and it has slipped through the cracks,” Zerkle said.

Zerkle tells WSAZ the county collects roughly $85 million in taxes, which go to the school board, cities, and jurisdictions within Cabell County.

“It’s important that we collect as much tax as we can in a timely fashion,” Zerkle said. “People don’t need to be paying these late fees and publication fees and certified mail fees.”

Delinquent taxes can be paid during business hours at the Cabell County Courthouse up until April 29, or online by April 30.

If you have questions, you can call the office at 304-526-8672.

To pay your taxes online, tap here.

