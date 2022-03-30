Driver hits deputy’s vehicle

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver traveling east on Route 75 crossed the center line and hit a Wayne County deputy’s vehicle Wednesday morning, according to West Virginia State Police.

The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Lavalette.

The driver was cited for driving left of center, expired registration and no insurance.

The deputy involved in the crash went to the hospital to be checked out for minor injuries.

No further information has been released.

