Advertisement

Father fatally shoots armed son during confrontation, sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 12:26 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ROSE, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana father fatally shot his son after a tense confrontation in which the son was heavily armed, the sheriff says.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of Dianne Drive in St. Charles Parish. The sheriff says that when deputies arrived at the residence, they found a 21-year-old man dead on the scene, WVUE reports.

Detectives learned that the 21-year-old arrived at his parents’ home wearing a ballistic (bulletproof) vest and was armed with a semi-automatic handgun. He allegedly began arguing with his mother as his father returned home.

The tense confrontation escalated to the point where the son drew a handgun at his father. In turn, the father grabbed his own gun, fatally shooting the son.

The sheriff said the 21-year-old has a history of unstable and violent behavior and has been the subject of strong psychiatric care.

Deputies say the incident is domestic in nature.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. More information will be released when available.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Detective Jenni Barrette with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police officers responded Tuesday morning to Huntington High School after a threat...
Officials call Huntington High School threat a hoax; student criminally charged
Man dies after head-on crash along Route 10
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Crashes snarl I-64 traffic in Carter County, Ky.
I-64 East reopens after 2 crashes
Crews say the fire is in the 800 block of County Road 18.
Crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Warmest of year so far on Thursday
Warmest day of year so far has pitfalls
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise
Warmest of year so far on Thursday
First Warning Forecast
Couple arrested on child-related sex offenses
Couple arrested on child-related sex offenses