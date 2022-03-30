Fire at abandoned buildings spreads to nearby brush

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire that involved two abandoned buildings Wednesday afternoon quickly spread into a brush fire in the Ranger area, firefighters tell our crew at the scene.

According to the fire chief with the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department, the fire appeared to have started in the back of one of the structures and then moved to a second structure, then up the hill into the woods.

While the buildings were abandoned, neighbors are having to protect their homes from the flames. The fire has moved up the hill and now is threatening structures on the other side of the mountain, firefighters say.

No injuries are reported at this time. A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.