Advertisement

Fire at abandoned buildings spreads to nearby brush

Firefighters battle a fire that spread to woods in the Ranger area of Lincoln County, West...
Firefighters battle a fire that spread to woods in the Ranger area of Lincoln County, West Virginia.(WSAZ/Grover Tadlock)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire that involved two abandoned buildings Wednesday afternoon quickly spread into a brush fire in the Ranger area, firefighters tell our crew at the scene.

According to the fire chief with the Guyan River Volunteer Fire Department, the fire appeared to have started in the back of one of the structures and then moved to a second structure, then up the hill into the woods.

While the buildings were abandoned, neighbors are having to protect their homes from the flames. The fire has moved up the hill and now is threatening structures on the other side of the mountain, firefighters say.

No injuries are reported at this time. A Red Flag Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police officers responded Tuesday morning to Huntington High School after a threat...
Officials call Huntington High School threat a hoax; student criminally charged
Governor Justice vetoes bill and will call for a Special Session next month.
W.Va. Governor vetoes SB 729
Man dies after head-on crash along Route 10
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Crashes snarl I-64 traffic in Carter County, Ky.
I-64 East reopens after 2 crashes

Latest News

Journey through Parenthood | Healthy eating
Journey through Parenthood | Healthy eating
Crews from three fire departments are on the scene Wednesday afternoon of a large brush fire...
Crews fighting multiple acre brush fire
Journey through Parenthood | Healthy eating
Journey through Parenthood |
Property taxes are due by March 31 in Cabell County before they become delinquent.
Delinquent tax notices start going out April 1