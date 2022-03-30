Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Funeral services for an American hero returned home to U.S. soil are set for next week in our region.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, who was from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died, along with three of his comrades, in a helicopter crash. It happened during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Moore’s family tell us his remains will arrive at noon Friday at Tri-State Airport in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boyd County High School, Moore’s alma mater. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the school, with the burial to follow at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The public is welcome to attend. You can also tune into NewsChannel 3 for coverage. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Cpl. Jacob Moore remembered for bravery and service

