Advertisement

Funeral services set for marine killed in NATO training exercise

Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.
Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky was a graduate of Boyd County High School.(wsaz)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Funeral services for an American hero returned home to U.S. soil are set for next week in our region.

U.S. Marine Cpl. Jacob Moore, who was from Catlettsburg, Kentucky, died, along with three of his comrades, in a helicopter crash. It happened during a NATO training exercise in Norway.

Moore’s family tell us his remains will arrive at noon Friday at Tri-State Airport in Wayne County, West Virginia.

Visitation will be from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Boyd County High School, Moore’s alma mater. The funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the school, with the burial to follow at Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The public is welcome to attend. You can also tune into NewsChannel 3 for coverage. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Cpl. Jacob Moore remembered for bravery and service

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police officers responded Tuesday morning to Huntington High School after a threat...
Officials call Huntington High School threat a hoax; student criminally charged
Man dies after head-on crash along Route 10
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Crashes snarl I-64 traffic in Carter County, Ky.
I-64 East reopens after 2 crashes
Crews say the fire is in the 800 block of County Road 18.
Crews respond to house fire

Latest News

Warmest of year so far on Thursday
Warmest day of year so far has pitfalls
Warmest of year so far on Thursday
First Warning Forecast
Couple arrested on child-related sex offenses
Couple arrested on child-related sex offenses
Marshall, Sun Belt logos
Marshall to officially join Sun Belt this summer