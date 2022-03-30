High fire risk amidst summer preview

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A rare wildfire Wednesday across the region as strong winds, near record high temperatures and parched humidity levels gave our climate the look and feel of the Arizona desert. As of late afternoon there were numerous fires across the region as any spark from a power line or carelessly lit match was a candidate to start a fire. Winds gusting to 40 miles per hour helped spread the myriad of fires.

Of course the 85 degree early season heat gave winter weary residents a chance to ditch their cabin fever and enjoy the outdoors. Not since mid-October have we basked in the warmth of a summer breeze!

Meanwhile a severe weather outbreak with highs winds, torrents of rain and even twisters pummeled areas to our west along the Mississippi River. In this so-called “breadbasket’ of America humid tropical air served as the starting point for powerful rainstorms.

As this storm front arrives in our region overnight, the dry air in place will tear showers and storms apart. Still a measured amount of rain will cross the region through mid-morning Thursday with plenty of wind in tow. Overnight gusts to 40 or 50 miles per hour are possible in brief spurts.

Thursday’s skies will turn partly cloudy with a midday high near 70 before cooler air arrives by afternoon.

