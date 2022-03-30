KY All-State teams are released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lexington Herald-Leader released their annual boys and girls all-state teams Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with plenty of local stars on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd teams. Here are the full lists.
All-State Boy’s Basketball Team
First-Team
Reed Sheppard, North Laurel (POY)
Kaleb Glenn, Male
Jerone Morton, Clark County
Turner Buttry, Bowling Green
Travis Perry, Lyon County
Evan Ipsaro, Covington Catholic
Maker Bar, Ballard
Justin Becker, Robertson County
Gabe Sisk, Ballard
Colin Porter, Ashland
Second-Team
George Washington III, Christian Academy-Louisville
Jacob Meyer, Covington Holy Cross
Jaxon Smith, Lincoln County
Keian Worrix, Pikeville
Trent Noah, Harlan County
Jabrion Spikes, Caldwell County
Rylee Samons, Pikeville
Mitchell Rylee, Covington Catholic
Jaiden Lawrence, Warren Central
Austin Sperry, Breathitt County
Third-Team
Brady Dingess, Martin County
Ethan Sellers, Ashland Blazer
Christian Collins, Breathitt County
Teagan Moore, Owen County
Will Hardin, Madison Central
Blake Reed, Bracken County
Dezdrick Lindsay, Male
Brady Bell, Russell
Cole Villers, Ashland Blazer
Tanner Walton, Clark County
All-State Girl’s Basketball Team
First-Team
ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart (POY)
Gracie Merkle, Bullitt East
Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County
Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley
Haven Ford, Rowan County
Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County
Leah Macy, Mercy
Trinity Rowe, Pikeville
Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart
Allie Stone, West Carter
Second-Team
Shaelyn Steele, Russell
Jaya McClure, Christian Academy-Louisville
Whitney Lind, Cooper
Destiny Thomas, McCracken County
Ciara Byars, Clark County
Peyton Bradley, Meade County
Timberlynn Yeast, Mercer County
Brianna Byars, Clark County
Meadow Tisdale, Bowling Green
Emma Egan, Bullitt East
Third-Team
Triniti Ralston, Sacred Heart
Alyssa Elwick, Shelby Valley
Audrey Biggs, Boyd County
Rylee Turner, Newport Central Catholic
Kaylee Banks, Letcher County
Riley Neal, North Oldham
Anaya Brown, Lafayette
Hailee Valentine, North Laurel
Lexy Lynch, Owsley County
Rachel Presley, South Laurel
Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.