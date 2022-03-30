Advertisement

KY All-State teams are released

Many local players make 1st, 2nd or 3rd team for 2021-22 season.
Many local players make 1st, 2nd or 3rd team for 2021-22 season.(WSAZ)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lexington Herald-Leader released their annual boys and girls all-state teams Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with plenty of local stars on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd teams. Here are the full lists.

All-State Boy’s Basketball Team

First-Team

Reed Sheppard, North Laurel (POY)

Kaleb Glenn, Male

Jerone Morton, Clark County

Turner Buttry, Bowling Green

Travis Perry, Lyon County

Evan Ipsaro, Covington Catholic

Maker Bar, Ballard

Justin Becker, Robertson County

Gabe Sisk, Ballard

Colin Porter, Ashland

Second-Team

George Washington III, Christian Academy-Louisville

Jacob Meyer, Covington Holy Cross

Jaxon Smith, Lincoln County

Keian Worrix, Pikeville

Trent Noah, Harlan County

Jabrion Spikes, Caldwell County

Rylee Samons, Pikeville

Mitchell Rylee, Covington Catholic

Jaiden Lawrence, Warren Central

Austin Sperry, Breathitt County

Third-Team

Brady Dingess, Martin County

Ethan Sellers, Ashland Blazer

Christian Collins, Breathitt County

Teagan Moore, Owen County

Will Hardin, Madison Central

Blake Reed, Bracken County

Dezdrick Lindsay, Male

Brady Bell, Russell

Cole Villers, Ashland Blazer

Tanner Walton, Clark County

All-State Girl’s Basketball Team

First-Team

ZaKiyah Johnson, Sacred Heart (POY)

Gracie Merkle, Bullitt East

Amiya Jenkins, Anderson County

Cassidy Rowe, Shelby Valley

Haven Ford, Rowan County

Kensley Feltner, Lawrence County

Leah Macy, Mercy

Trinity Rowe, Pikeville

Josie Gilvin, Sacred Heart

Allie Stone, West Carter

Second-Team

Shaelyn Steele, Russell

Jaya McClure, Christian Academy-Louisville

Whitney Lind, Cooper

Destiny Thomas, McCracken County

Ciara Byars, Clark County

Peyton Bradley, Meade County

Timberlynn Yeast, Mercer County

Brianna Byars, Clark County

Meadow Tisdale, Bowling Green

Emma Egan, Bullitt East

Third-Team

Triniti Ralston, Sacred Heart

Alyssa Elwick, Shelby Valley

Audrey Biggs, Boyd County

Rylee Turner, Newport Central Catholic

Kaylee Banks, Letcher County

Riley Neal, North Oldham

Anaya Brown, Lafayette

Hailee Valentine, North Laurel

Lexy Lynch, Owsley County

Rachel Presley, South Laurel

