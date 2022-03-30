Advertisement

Marshall to officially join Sun Belt this summer

Marshall, Sun Belt logos
Marshall, Sun Belt logos(WMBF)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 10:12 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The move from Conference USA to the Sun Belt is now official and will happen at the end of the 2021-2022 academic year for Marshall University. A statement was released Tuesday which also includes the schools MU, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi.

Here’s the full statement that was put on the CUSA Twitter page.

“Conference USA, Marshall University, Old Dominion University and the University of Southern Mississippi have reached a resolution that allows the schools to withdraw as members at the end of the academic year. Conference USA will move forward into the 2022-23 academic year with 11 members. The Universities will compete as members of the Sun Belt.”

