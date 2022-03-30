MSU gives Preston Spradlin contract extension

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- Following the program’s second straight 23-win season, Morehead State Head Men’s Basketball Coach Preston Spradlin has earned and signed a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.Spradlin led the Eagles to a 23-11 record in 2021-22 and another appearance in the OVC Tournament Championship game after guiding the Eagles to a 23-8 mark, the tournament title, and NCAA berth in 2020-21. He is only the second head coach in program history to mentor back-to-back 20+ win teams. In the last two seasons, the Eagles are 24-3 at home.

”Coach Spradlin has demonstrated a relentless commitment to building a championship program and developing young men the right way,” said Director of Athletics Jaime Gordon. “He works tirelessly with his staff to put the program in a position to compete for conference championships every season, and that is evident in our recent success. I am proud and excited to make the commitment to having him as our head men’s basketball coach for the future. He is respected in our community, and he and his wife Misty and children are true Eagles.”

Spradlin just completed his fifth season as full-time head coach after spending the majority of the 2016-17 season as interim head coach. He is in his eighth season overall with the Morehead State men’s basketball program and his 13th year working with a Division I program. On March 16, 2017, he was named the 14th men’s basketball head coach in program history.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.