Advertisement

State of Preparedness declared in Kanawha Co. due to potential fire danger

Red flag warning
Red flag warning(Pixabay, Drake Nickels / U.S. Marine Corps)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWAH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kanawha County in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m.

Gusty winds and low relative humidity may cause fires that develop and spread rapidly. 

Open burning is illegal in the State of West Virginia during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during Forest Fire Season, which runs March 1 through May 31. 

No burning should occur during these hours, especially during the red flag warning. 

Burning after 5:00 p.m. is highly discouraged during the red flag warning as the winds can create an extreme hazard and cause a fire to spread quickly.

Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is in a State of Preparedness.

All fire departments have been notified.

Contact has been made with Appalachian Power to ensure that their resources are staged and ready if power lines should catch on fire and cause power outages.  The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority has officials available to help deliver fluids to firefighters in the field as the temperatures will be hot Wednesday.

The Emergency Operations Center is prepped and ready to be staffed at a moment’s notice.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police officers responded Tuesday morning to Huntington High School after a threat...
Officials call Huntington High School threat a hoax; student criminally charged
Man dies after head-on crash along Route 10
Governor Justice vetoes bill and will call for a Special Session next month.
W.Va. Governor vetoes SB 729
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Crashes snarl I-64 traffic in Carter County, Ky.
I-64 East reopens after 2 crashes

Latest News

Road in Kanawha Co. shut down due to accident
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 29 additional cases, 128 new cases reported
Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle
The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Lavalette.
Driver hits deputy’s vehicle