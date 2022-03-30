State of Preparedness declared in Kanawha Co. due to potential fire danger

KANAWAH COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for Kanawha County in effect from noon until 8:00 p.m.

Gusty winds and low relative humidity may cause fires that develop and spread rapidly.

Open burning is illegal in the State of West Virginia during the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. during Forest Fire Season, which runs March 1 through May 31.

No burning should occur during these hours, especially during the red flag warning.

Burning after 5:00 p.m. is highly discouraged during the red flag warning as the winds can create an extreme hazard and cause a fire to spread quickly.

Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is in a State of Preparedness.

All fire departments have been notified.

Contact has been made with Appalachian Power to ensure that their resources are staged and ready if power lines should catch on fire and cause power outages. The Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority has officials available to help deliver fluids to firefighters in the field as the temperatures will be hot Wednesday.

The Emergency Operations Center is prepped and ready to be staffed at a moment’s notice.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.