Advertisement

Talking to kids about safety and sexual abuse

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Many parents know it’s important to talk with their children about sexual abuse, but aren’t sure what to say.

How do you find the right words and moments to talk with kids about their safety?

One organization has developed an easy way for parents to talk to their children about in-person and online safety.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Huntington Police officers responded Tuesday morning to Huntington High School after a threat...
Officials call Huntington High School threat a hoax; student criminally charged
Man dies after head-on crash along Route 10
Governor Justice vetoes bill and will call for a Special Session next month.
W.Va. Governor vetoes SB 729
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Investigators: Reported abduction in Kanawha County unfounded
Crashes snarl I-64 traffic in Carter County, Ky.
I-64 East reopens after 2 crashes