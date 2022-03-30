Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force is working with the Bluefield Police Department and offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of two women accused of killing a 13-year-old girl.

Nichole Brooks, 43, and Isis Wallace, 22, both of Bluefield are accused of firing several rounds into a car while sitting at a red light on March 23.

Officials say the shooting happened near he intersection of U.S. Route 460 and Cumberland Road in Bluefield.

Three people were inside the vehicle the women are accused of shooting at.

A victim, 13, was discovered in the back seat with a gunshot wound to her head.

She was transported to CAMC General in Charleston and later died from her injuries.

Warrants for first-degree murder were issued March 24 for Wallace and Brooks.

Both women should be considered armed and dangerous, according to U.S. Marshals.

Brooks stands 5 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 180 pounds. Wallace is 5 feet 8 inches and weighs approximately 250 pounds.

“The Marshals Service is committed to making communities safer,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia. “That is why we have elevated this investigation to major case status and are offering a $5,000 reward each for the capture of Nichole Brooks and Isis Wallace. We believe these two women present a significant threat to public safety. The sooner we have them in custody, the better.”

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Wallace or Brooks, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service Communication Center at 1-800-336-0102 or submit a tip via the USMS Tips App. Tips may also be emailed to the USMS S/WV tip line at USMS88TIPS@usdoj.gov. All tips are kept strictly confidential.

