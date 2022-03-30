Warmest day of year so far has pitfalls

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a drab and dull Tuesday with lots of clouds and cooler than normal temperatures, the weather is about to explode in more ways than one!

The change at hand comes courtesy of a wind shift to the southwest as the first light of day unfolds. That change in wind direction will turbo-charge the rise in temperature from 45 at dawn to 70 by the lunch hour. In meteorology there is an adage that in spring the stronger the wind blows from the south the faster and higher the temperature rises. It’s like the Olympic motto of faster, higher, stronger!

So while our official forecast for today is low 80s, a few excited computer models suggest a high closer to 90. Given the drying ground, strengthening spring sun and quickening wind (afternoon gusts to 40 mph), let’s say mid-80s will be common in downtown locations as air conditioners crank up. No wonder a spring fever alert to head out to the park is in effect!

By early Thursday, a few waves of showers and even a rumble of thunder will be crossing the region in advance of an arriving cold front. The most impressive feature with this front will be the wind field which should muster a few hardy gusts to 50 mph. So some power and cable TV flickers as well as a late night wake-up call could be in store for us after midnight.

Two final notes; namely, given the warmth of Wednesday, tree pollination will explode by afternoon. At the same time the risk of brush fires will increase so best to put off any burning until we get some needed rain.

