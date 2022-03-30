West Virginia reaches multi-million dollar settlement with opioid manufacturer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday that his office has reached a $26 million settlement with Endo Health Solutions, Inc. regarding a lawsuit filed in 2019.

“We think this is a very positive step for the state of West Virginia. After our MOU gets ratified by the counties and the cities, we believe this will be a nice opportunity to put resources and really target it to those who need it most,” Morrisey said.

According to the settlement, West Virginia and all its cities and counties will receive a $26 million lump sum payment.

Morrisey says 3% of the money will be held in trust by the state, 24.5% will go directly to counties and cities, and 72.5% would go to the West Virginia First Foundation to engage in opioid mitigation strategies.

“The West Virginia settlement today, I think, compares very favorably with many other states across the country, and that’s because we’ve always focused on the severity of the problem that impacts our state,” Morrisey said. “Many people have heard I’ve been very critical of the population-based formula, and this settlement is certainly not a population-based settlement.”

Endo has also agreed to not make any false or deceptive statements about opioids or any opioid product, not encourage the use of opioids for pain treatment and will not promote opioids or opioid products through sales representatives to physicians, speakers’ bureaus, sponsoring of medical programs and third party advocacy programs, among other things.

Endo must also operate an effective monitoring program and use downstream customer data to identify suspicious orders.

It was alleged in the lawsuit filed in Boone County Circuit Court that Endo mischaracterized and failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing inherently greater risks.

Morrisey also gave a preview to the landmark opioid trial that will begin April 4. The trial is the state against three opioid drug manufacturers: Janssen, Teva and Allergan.

Morrisey will present the opening arguments at the trial.

“This is going to be something that the people of West Virginia have not really seen before because, as many people, know this is the first statewide trial,” he said.

In the lawsuit, the attorney general alleges the manufacturers helped fuel the opioid epidemic in West Virginia by individually engaging in strategic campaigns to deceive prescribers and misrepresent the risks and benefits of opioid painkillers.

The trial could take up to two months, and Morrisey says there could be as many as 73 witnesses testify, as well as 48 additional witnesses.

“We want accountability. That is what we are focusing on, and I’m very hopeful we’re going to achieve a wonderful result for the people of West Virginia. Our people are good and they deserve to have this issue addressed. We will have that opportunity beginning on Monday,” Morrisey said.

The lawsuits, filed separately in 2019 in Boone County Circuit Court, allege the defendants concealed misconduct, mischaracterized and failed to disclose the serious risk of addiction, overstated the benefits of chronic opioid therapy and promoted higher dosage amounts without disclosing inherently greater risks. One lawsuit is against the Janssen family of opioid manufacturers, while the second lawsuit is against the Teva and Allergan family of companies.

The attorney general alleges the manufacturers’ conduct violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and caused a public nuisance. Both lawsuits seek injunctive and equitable relief.

