Working through challenges of 911 addressing project

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A $250,000 project in Cabell County to help re-address homes and businesses is entering its final stage.

The goal is to join a statewide format that will make numbers and street names more universal. This will allow first responders to find homes faster in an emergency.

The effort has been underway for more than two years and faced pandemic and financial hurdles, but county leaders say it’s a necessary step.

“If you ever try and locate something on Route 60 you can see the mess that we have there,” said Mike Davis, director of Cabell 911. “The numbers go up, they go down and they’re duplicated in many places. So if you get a visitor coming in trying to locate a business, sometimes it’s not easy and Google maps will not help you because the data is not accurate. They will get all of our data when we are done with the project.”

Crews have completed work in Culloden, Salt Rock and Branchland. This week, affected residents in Lesage will be getting letters in the mail. Next will be Milton and Ona.

The final zip codes will be in Barboursville and Huntington.

There are some growing pains with the project, as different agencies work to get on the same page.

Randall Johnson lives in Salt Rock and had his address changed last year. But there was confusion when he needed help during an emergency.

“I called for an ambulance the 23rd of February. My mother-in-law had a stroke; the ambulance couldn’t find us,” he said.

He stood by the road and waited for EMS to arrive, but they were instead routed to the same address located in West Hamlin in Lincoln County.

“I’m worried about the mapping of our entire neighborhood of EMS not being able to find anybody,” he said.

We asked Kris Gibson, mapping and addressing coordinator, who tells WSAZ that staff are going through training, and dispatchers are now asking callers for additional information, like if the address is new.

“It’s going to be better at the end of the project and as more time goes along, no one likes change, but this is a good change, for the better,” he said.

Cabell County Commissioner Jim Morgan says Cabell is the last county in the state to finish the work.

Officials hope the project will be completed by the end of the year.

For any questions and concerns, you can contact project managers at the information below.

Mapping and Addressing Phone: 304-526-6552

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cabellcounty911

Email: addressing@ccerc911.org

Website: click here.

