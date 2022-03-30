WVU tops Herd in baseball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia University baseball team used a five run second inning to help beat Marshall Tuesday afternoon at the Kennedy Center. The Mountaineers hit three home runs in the game and led 7 before Marshall scored a run in the seventh inning and two more in the eighth that made the final score 7-3. WVU improves to 14-8 while the Herd falls to 12-12-1.

The two teams play in Morgantown on April 6th. Here are the highlights and post-game reaction that aired on WSAZ Sports.

