3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Three men face drug charges after a lengthy investigation in Meigs and Vinton counties that turned up nearly a pound of heroin.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood released that information Wednesday.

Arrested during the search warrants were James L. White Sr., 44, James L. White Jr., 22, and Jeffrey L. Fitzwater, 45, all of Langsville.

Wood said the three men all face drug possession and trafficking charges. All will be charged under the major drug offender statute of the Ohio Revised Code due to the quantity of drugs seized, the sheriff said.

He said the arrests follow a six-month investigation into “a major drug trafficking enterprise.” Search warrants were executed at homes along Hampton Hollow Road in Salem Township, as well as along state Route 160 in Vinton County.

Investigators seized heroin, firearms, a large amount of cash, digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and other drug abuse related items.

The sheriff said two other people, Amber M. Bare, 36, and Kevin B. Jewell, 46, both of Langsville, were arrested on outstanding warrants.

