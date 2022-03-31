Advertisement

Artists wanted for Huntington Asphalt Project, deadline extended

April 7th now deadline to apply to design crosswalks
Painting
Painting(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Calling all artists! The city of Huntington has extended the application deadline as it seeks artists to design and install asphalt art in three neighborhoods.

The Highlawn, Fairfield, and West Huntington neighborhoods are selected to have crosswalks painted. A $25,000 grand from the Bloomberg Foundation, and a $5,000 local match are making the projects possible.

Margaret Mary Layne, Chair for the Mayor’s Council for the Arts, says the artist should be designing with the communities flavor in mind. Layne also told WSAZ artists will help rally community support to paint the crosswalks.

Artists should submit two designs for each neighborhood intersection. The application deadline was March 31, 2022, but has been pushed back until April 7th.

The application can be found on the City of Huntington’s website.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested Wednesday night in Dover, Delaware.
Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl arrested
Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.
Several crews battling large brush fire
A brush fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam County is among several crews are fighting...
Crews fight several-acre brush fire; one home lost
Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found

Latest News

Huntington offers amnesty period for penalties on delinquent fees
Crews are working along KY 207 near Reid Street.
Road closed in Greenup Co. due to downed power line
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, March 31st, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Lewis County crash