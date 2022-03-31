Artists wanted for Huntington Asphalt Project, deadline extended

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Calling all artists! The city of Huntington has extended the application deadline as it seeks artists to design and install asphalt art in three neighborhoods.

The Highlawn, Fairfield, and West Huntington neighborhoods are selected to have crosswalks painted. A $25,000 grand from the Bloomberg Foundation, and a $5,000 local match are making the projects possible.

Margaret Mary Layne, Chair for the Mayor’s Council for the Arts, says the artist should be designing with the communities flavor in mind. Layne also told WSAZ artists will help rally community support to paint the crosswalks.

Artists should submit two designs for each neighborhood intersection. The application deadline was March 31, 2022, but has been pushed back until April 7th.

The application can be found on the City of Huntington’s website.

