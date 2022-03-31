Advertisement

City addresses blight, tears down condemned home

Mayor Scott James says this is one of four dilapidated structures the city plans to tear down...
Mayor Scott James says this is one of four dilapidated structures the city plans to tear down before the fiscal year is over at the end of June.
By Shannon Litton
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The City of St. Albans demolished their first dilapidated structure of the year Thursday morning.

It’s part of a program to clean up the city streets.

The home the city tore down was on the 2400 block of Washington Street.

Mayor Scott James says there are three other homes on the chopping block, and the city plans to tear down before the fiscal year is over at the end of June.

He says the city has $40,000 set aside this fiscal year, and another $40,000 set aside for next fiscal year.

“We’ve got about 19 or 20 structures on the list,” James said. “I’m sure that there’s more that need to be added, but that’s an ongoing process.”

The way the program works is the property owner goes into a contract with the city, where the city pays for the demolition and the owner pays for the dump fees.

“The houses have been condemned, they have to come down, and this is a way to get them to come down quicker,” James said.

James says the project also comes down to safety, as kids can be curious and may try to go into these condemned structures, which can be very dangerous.

But he says the community is also stepping up and keeping a vigilant eye.

“[Residents are] making calls when they think somebody is in an abandoned structure, so our police go up and they deal with it.”

With the building coming down, the next question becomes what will go there next?

The city has a couple ideas.

“What we want is single dwelling homes, we don’t want rental property and start bringing property values up,” James said. “But we’re also looking at maybe a neighborhood splash park right here, so we’re not for sure what we’re gonna utilize this one for yet.”

The city has torn down 8 homes since James took office in 2017.

They hope to get three more homes torn down in the next two to three weeks.

