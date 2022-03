BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Crews are battling a brush fire on Rt. 60 in Boyd County across from the Super Quik.

It started about 3 Thursday morning.

According to Boyd County 911 dispatchers, a transformer blew behind a house, but the home is not on fire.

No injuries have been reported.

