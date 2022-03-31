Former funeral home co-owner accused of videotaping women, girls sentenced
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Five victims spoke Thursday during the sentencing of a former funeral home co-owner accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom to photograph and videotape partially nude women and girls.
Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, will serve a minimum of 16 years and a maximum of 20 years in prison.
Slack must also register as a Tier 2 sex offender.
Slack plead guilty to all 21 counts against him earlier this month.
Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson confirms the activity allegedly happened in 2019 at a funeral home in Lawrence County.
Slack was indicted February 23 on 11 counts of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a second-degree felony, and 10 counts of voyeurism, a first-degree misdemeanor.
According to the prosecutor, 10 of the 21 charges are second-degree felonies.
Back in March, the prosecuting attorney told us the recommended sentence was 16 to 20 years in prison.
