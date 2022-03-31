Advertisement

Gallia County deputies participate in simulation training

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Deputies and correction officers with the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office are going through a simulation-based training to sharpen their skills through a screen.

“It’s not a video game; it’s a high-tech tool that we can utilize,” Sheriff Matt Champlin said.

Champlin says it’s getting them as close to handling real-life situations as possible.

This training is based on real-life, high-stress situations that evolve based on how each situation is handled.

“The simulator is actually run by a law enforcement professional trainer, and he has absolute control over every situation,” Champlin said. “Based on the de-escalation techniques that the deputy is using or the communications or the movements of the deputy, he is able to moderate the situation and adapt to how the deputy is responding.”

After deputies interact with each scenario, they can take a pause and watch how it all played out.

“We can take a step back from the situation in a controlled environment and we can talk through it, we can apply policy to it, we can discuss things we want to modify or change … we can train till we don’t get it wrong,” Champlin said.

The sheriff says this training is provided by the county’s insurance carrier, meaning it was free of charge to them.

