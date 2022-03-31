Advertisement

Hubble spots farthest star ever seen

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The Hubble Space Telescope has been observing the cosmos for more than 30 years, and another incredible observation has just been released -- the farthest individual star ever observed.

Nicknamed “Earendel,” the light from this star has taken nearly 13 billion years to get to us.

Hubble Operations Project Scientist Ken Carpenter joined Susan on Studio 3 to talk about the incredibly distant star.

