Huntington offers amnesty period for penalties on delinquent fees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees beginning April 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2022.

The amnesty period only applies to owner-occupied properties and has no effect on principal and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations.

Property owners also must pay the principal amount owed in full to have penalties waived.

For more information about the amnesty period, contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, Ext. 2306.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.