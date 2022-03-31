Advertisement

Huntington offers amnesty period for penalties on delinquent fees

(MGN ONLY)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington is offering an amnesty period for waiving penalties that have accrued on delinquent municipal service and refuse fees beginning April 1, 2022, and ending June 30, 2022.

The amnesty period only applies to owner-occupied properties and has no effect on principal and interest owed, per IRS rules and regulations.

Property owners also must pay the principal amount owed in full to have penalties waived.

For more information about the amnesty period, contact Laura Armstrong at armstrongl@huntingtonwv.gov or 304-696-5540, Ext. 2306.

