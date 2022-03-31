Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Lewis County crash

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman lost her life in an early Wednesday morning crash and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

A release from the Kentucky State Police states the collision between a semi and an SUV happened just after 6 a.m. on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.

Patricia J. Stevens, 43, from Vanceburg was killed when her 2018 Ford Expedition and a semi driven James Kurtz, 61, from Rockford, Illinois crashed.

Stevens died at the scene.

Kentucky State Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office, Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Lewis County Emergency Services all responded to the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

