Advertisement

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Lewis County crash

Vanceburg woman killed in two vehicle collision
(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A woman lost her life in an early Wednesday morning crash and Kentucky State Police are investigating.

A release from the Kentucky State Police states the collision between a semi and an SUV happened just after 6 a.m. on the Grayson Spur of the AA Highway.

Patricia J. Stevens, 43, from Vanceburg was killed when her 2018 Ford Expedition and a semi driven James Kurtz, 61, from Rockford, Illinois crashed.

Stevens died at the scene.

Kentucky State Police, Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Lewis County Coroner’s Office, Kentucky Commercial Vehicle Enforcement and Lewis County Emergency Services all responded to the scene.

The collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested Wednesday night in Dover, Delaware.
Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl arrested
Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.
Several crews battling large brush fire
A brush fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam County is among several crews are fighting...
Crews fight several-acre brush fire; one home lost
Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle
The accident happened around 7:45 a.m. near Lavalette.
Driver hits deputy’s vehicle

Latest News

Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for March 31, 2022.
First Warning Forecast
Brush fire near Summersville Lake covered 15 acres
Crews battle brush fire on Rt. 60
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation
3 arrested after lengthy drug investigation
Tracking overnight rain
First Warning Forecast