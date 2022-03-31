Advertisement

Man accused of beating couple wanted by police

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Officers are searching for a man wanted for beating a couple in the Harveytown neighborhood of Huntington.

According to the Huntington Police Department, officers responded to the 2600 block of Harvey Road and found a 61-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife severely beaten. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The man injured in the incident has since been released from the hospital. Officers say his wife’s injuries are more severe and she remains hospitalized.

Huntington Police are looking for Frank Lambert, 44, of Huntington, who has been charged with two counts of malicious wounding.

Officers say Lambert is in a relationship with the victims’ daughter, Tera Sue Napier.

Huntington Police detectives and West Virginia State troopers visited a home on Hickory Ridge Road in Salt Rock around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday looking for Lambert. Neighbors told officers he took off through the back of the home when officers arrived.

Lambert should be considered dangerous, and anyone with information of his whereabouts is advised to call 911 immediately.

Detectives also need to speak Tera Sue Napier and are asking for the public’s help in locating her.

Anyone with knowledge of Tera Sue Napier’s whereabouts or any other general information regarding this case should call the Huntington Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420 or the HPD Anonymous Tip Line at 304-696-4444.

