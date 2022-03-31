Advertisement

Man’s body found by kayakers on Hocking River

(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Kayakers on the Hocking River located a man’s body near Nelsonville, according to the Athens County Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday, the Hocking County 911 Center received a call reporting the discovery.

Due to the location being very close to the Hocking and Athens County line, the information was relayed to the Athens County 911 Center and deputies from both Athens and Hocking County responded to the scene.

Athens County Sheriff Smith states, “deputies arrived in the area off State Route 278 at the bottom of Lick Run Hill, just outside Nelsonville and located a deceased man on a sand bar in the river.”

Due to exposure to natural elements, deputies were unable to positively identify the deceased. The Athens County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy of the body, which will be conducted at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

No further details have been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both women were arrested Wednesday night in Dover, Delaware.
Two women wanted for murder of 13-year-old girl arrested
A brush fire in the Teays Valley area of Putnam County is among several crews are fighting...
Crews fight several-acre brush fire; one home lost
Crews battling large brush fire near the Cabell County and Wayne County line.
Several crews battling large brush fire
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Collins is in the Big Sandy Detention Center.
3 pounds of meth seized from stolen vehicle

Latest News

'My Town' at Clay Center
‘My Town’ at Clay Center
Spring health tune-up
Spring health tune-up
Top Google searches in March
Top Google searches in March
Hubble spots farthest star ever seen
Hubble spots farthest star ever seen
Mentorship program with W.Va. Women's Business Center
Mentoring program with W.Va. Women’s Business Center