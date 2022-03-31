Rick Springfield, 80s music star to come to Charleston as Sternwheel Regatta returns

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Launched more than 50 years ago in West Virginia’s capital city, the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta is set to make a big return this summer.

From June 30 through July 4, Haddad Riverfront Park will turn into a playground for children and adults alike -- with an array of entertainment and events on tap, including onsite beer sales.

Festival organizers have announced that country music singer-songwriter Martina McBride will headline the evening July 2 and an 80′s music superstar Rick Springfield will take the main stage Sunday, July 3.

Along with the sternwheel boat races on the Kanawha River, festival goers can look forward to an array of events including wiener dog races, 3-on-3 basketball action and a full-scale carnival.

First launched in 1971, the event is expected to generate nearly $10 million for the local economy.

